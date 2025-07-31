Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Jacob & Co Villas

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive complex that will be located in Abu Dhabi. Leading development company Ohana Development is creating this project in collaboration with global luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex will feature a stunning collection of branded residences.

Residents of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana will enjoy a luxurious life by the sea in Abu Dhabi. The complex's prestigious infrastructure includes picturesque walking paths, a promenade, and a beach.