Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Jacob & Co Villas

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$2,26M
;
23
ID: 32772
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 29.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Abu Zabi
  • Okolica
    Abu Dhabi
  • Miasto
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive complex that will be located in Abu Dhabi. Leading development company Ohana Development is creating this project in collaboration with global luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex will feature a stunning collection of branded residences.

 

Residents of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana will enjoy a luxurious life by the sea in Abu Dhabi. The complex's prestigious infrastructure includes picturesque walking paths, a promenade, and a beach.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiraty Arabskie

