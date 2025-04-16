  1. Realting.com
  2. Czarnogóra
  3. Tivat
  4. Domek House of 156m2 - Lepetani

Domek House of 156m2 - Lepetani

Tivat, Czarnogóra
od
$399,028
;
10
ID: 28605
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 1.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Czarnogóra
  • Okolica
    Tivat Municipality
  • Miasteczko
    Tivat

O kompleksie

House 156m2 for sale in Lepetane, municipality of Tivat. ➡️House area: basically 78m2 (60 + 18m2 terrace), first floor + 1 + basement, (2 comfortable two-room apartments with separate entrances) with the possibility of expansion for another floor. ➡️The area of ​​the plot is 504 m2. ➡️Parking places: 4 ➡️The lot is fenced. ➡️Entry sliding gate. ➡️The house is located on a slight elevation, on a cascade-type lot. Made way to the gate. ➡️On the plot of fruit trees: vine, wild pomegranate, fig, orange, lemon and olive. ➡️ Direct view of the sea from both residential units, panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor from the first floor. ➡️Organization of the living space on the ground floor and first floor: entrance hall, 2 bedrooms on the right, bathroom and living room with dining room and kitchen on the left. From the living room on the ground floor there is direct access to a spacious open terrace, and from there to the garden. ➡️Distance from the sea 150m. ➡️Distance from Tivat 5 km, from the airport 10 km. ➡️Distance from Kotor about 22 km. ➡️Distance from the ferry, shops and restaurants

Lokalizacja na mapie

Tivat, Czarnogóra
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Państwo przegląda

Tivat, Czarnogóra
od
$399,028
