Pool Townhouses for sale in Northern Cyprus

4 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
We present you a residential complex in one of the most popular cities of the Northern Cypru…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Area 150 m²
We offer you a unique townhouse in the picturesque Lapta area, which perfectly combines comf…
$252,915
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Three-bedroom townhouse of 125 m2 with a spacious terrace of 43 m2 and a private garden 900 …
$222,973
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 rooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Private complex of luxury apartments and villas with a unique concept in the most picturesqu…
Price on request
Leave a request
