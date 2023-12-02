Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Trikomo
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
€404,895
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir