Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
4
Girne Belediyesi
10
Iskele Belediyesi
4
Trikomo
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 hosts, apartments of three floors (3+1), three bedrooms, 4 san. Uzla. On the 1st…
$385,101
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 3
The house has 3 floors, a large living room combined with a kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms…
$290,632
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go