  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
3
4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 hosts, apartments of three floors (3+1), three bedrooms, 4 san. Uzla. On the 1st…
$385,101
3 bedroom townthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Special Design in Developed Complex in North Cyprus Iskele Iskele is a …
$458,887
3 bedroom townthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Three-bedroom townhouse of 125 m2 with a spacious terrace of 43 m2 and a private garden 900 …
$222,973
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Houses in İskele Dipkarpaz Intertwined with Nature Dipkarpaz, a virgin region locat…
$180,949
