Townhouses for sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
About the Project: Incesu Mediterranean Villas is an exclusive residential project locate…
$307,415
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Комплекс вилл находится в самой живописной части острова в 10 км от Кирении, на границе посе…
$425,420
Townhouse in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Area 150 m²
We offer you a unique townhouse in the picturesque Lapta area, which perfectly combines comf…
$252,915
