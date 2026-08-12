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Beachfront Duplexes for Sale in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
7
Ras al-Khaimah
4
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28 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 16
Exquisitely Crafted Modern Seaside Luxury Apartments in Mina Al Arab Nestled along the prist…
$1,88M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 11
Luxury Apartments with 24-Month After-Delivery Installments in Dubai Islands This 2-block pr…
$4,92M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 14
Ice-Inspired Flats for Sale in Ras Al Khaimah Beach District The Beach District in Ras Al Kh…
$990,667
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Waterfront Real Estate on Dubai Water Canal Located along the Dubai Water Canal besid…
$8,96M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 3/9
Exclusive Waterfront Apartments with Installment on Umm Al Quwain’s Siniyah Island Siniyah I…
$1,44M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/9
Modern Waterfront Apartments with Installments on Siniyah Island ​Siniyah Island, located o…
$1,51M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Luxury Apartments in Dubai Islands with Sea Views Located in the prestigious Dubai Islands, …
$2,61M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 9
Beachfront Duplex Apartment in Siniyah Island Umm Al Quwain Discover an exceptional resident…
$984,894
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 13
Branded Waterfront Apartments by Anantara in Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Situated along the …
$4,01M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/12
Seafront Apartments with Installment in Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Luxurious apartments…
$1,13M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 310 m²
Floor 100/100
Luxurious Apartments with Installment Options in a Residence in Dubai The sea views luxuriou…
$34,47M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 733 m²
Floor 13/18
Cavalli Design Apartments with Private Pool and Garden in Dubai, Al Safa Al Safa is a develo…
$11,31M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 3/9
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments with Installment on Siniyah Island, Umm Al-Quwain Siniyah Is…
$1,43M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 279 m²
Floor 11/13
Luxury Apartments on the First-Ever Island Branded by Brabus Brabus Island is set in the pre…
$5,11M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 14
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments on Prestigious Hayat Island Hayat Island, located in Mina Al…
$2,58M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 2/9
Seafront Apartments with Installments on Siniyah Island Siniya Island, located in Umm Al Quw…
$1,36M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 18
Resort-Inspired Canalfront Apartments in Mina Al Arab Nestled within Mina Al Arab in Ras Al …
$1,49M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury Beachfront Apartments with 1% Monthly Installments in Umm Al Quwain This premier beac…
$1,57M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/12
Seafront Apartments with Installment in Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Luxurious apartments…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Luxury Apartments in Dubai Islands with Sea Views Located in the prestigious Dubai Islands, …
$2,19M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 9
Seafront Apartments with Installments on Siniyah Island, Umm Al-Quwain Siniyah Island, locat…
$1,47M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 52
Stylish Flats with Panoramic Views in Palm Jumeirah Dubai Located at the gateway to Dubai’s …
$2,22M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 11
Luxury Apartments with 24-Month After-Delivery Installments in Dubai Islands This 2-block pr…
$2,44M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 927 m²
Floor 48/50
Unique Cavalli Designed Real Estate with Sea Views in Dubai Harbor Dubai Harbor is one of Du…
$19,95M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/12
Seafront Apartments with Installment in Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Luxurious apartments…
$831,329
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 391 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
Leave a request

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