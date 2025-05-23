Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Karavas
92
Agridaki
20
Lapithos
19
Vasilia
5
31 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
$120,143
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$61,936
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
$69,151
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$114,190
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$132,290
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
$107,636
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
$79,374
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
$310,159
Apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
$93,685
1 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$43,295
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
$96,211
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
$66,145
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$66,145
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$102,104
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$150,329
3 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
$86,469
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
$85,928
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$117,858
3 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
$75,706
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
$90,198
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
$90,198
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
$66,145
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$66,025
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$66,025
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$66,145
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
$76,848
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$84,064
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$114,190
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$66,145
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$74,563
