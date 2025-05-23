Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

74 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$63,740
2 bedroom apartment in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
$120,143
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$61,936
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$57,606
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
$69,151
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$62,537
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
$170,774
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$114,190
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
$151,184
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$132,290
2 bedroom apartment in Elia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Elia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$168,369
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
$118,152
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
$107,636
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
$121,963
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
$151,184
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/3
$147,372
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
$63,619
3 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
$92,603
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
$310,159
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$98,616
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/3
$147,372
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$126,277
Apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
$93,685
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
$91,280
1 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$43,295
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$102,104
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/2
We bring to your attention a small apartment house in Alsancak, within walking distance from…
$280,448
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
$170,774
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$95,008
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
$96,211
