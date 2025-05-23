Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Karavas
92
Agridaki
20
Lapithos
19
Vasilia
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
29 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
$89,957
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$61,936
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$102,224
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
$107,636
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
$79,374
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$102,224
Apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Discover the unique world of comfort and luxury in the new boutique project. In this resid…
$239,631
3 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
$92,603
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
$310,159
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$98,616
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
$91,280
1 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$43,295
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$102,104
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
$170,774
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
$156,222
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$95,008
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
$66,145
3 room apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
The residential complex is located in the Alsancak district, a tourist gem of Northern Cypru…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
$155,140
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$66,145
3 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$143,113
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
$90,077
3 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
$72,038
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
$66,145
3 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
$72,098
1 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
$54,119
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
$90,077
Apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Area 42 m²
$54,119
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$66,145
Property types in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
