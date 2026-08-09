Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. İskele District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

;
Iskele Belediyesi
37
Trikomo
20
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
6
Spathariko
5
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea-View Villas in İskele Boğaz İskele is a beautiful city in North Cyprus, sit…
$624,105
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
adjacent villa with its pool, apartments of 3 floors (3+1), three bedrooms,   3 san. Uzla. O…
$469,913
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
$362,152
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
$184,323
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 hosts, apartments of 2 floors (2+1), two bedrooms, 3 san. Uzla. On the 1st floor…
$315,272
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go