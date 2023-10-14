Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. İskele District
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
Related villa with its own pool, apartments on the 3rd floor ( 3 + 1 ), three bedrooms, 3 ba…
€447,004
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 owners, apartments on 2 floors ( 2 + 1 ), two bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. On the 1st …
€299,902
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garage, in city center in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garage, in city center
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
€344,497

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
