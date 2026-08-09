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Seaview Villas for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

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Iskele Belediyesi
37
Trikomo
20
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
6
Spathariko
5
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9 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you a unique project with a magnificent view of the Mediterranean Sea.A villa tha…
$744,160
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium Single-Level Sea View Villa in Boğaz 🌊🏡 An exceptional architectural villa locate…
$1,06M
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious 3+2 Villa with Garden & Sea View — Hilltop Complex 🌴🌊 A stylish 3+2 semi-detache…
$346,420
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Iskele North Cyprus Located on the eastern coas…
$549,151
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea-View Villas in İskele Boğaz İskele is a beautiful city in North Cyprus, sit…
$624,105
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy House with Large Plot in Karpaz 🌿☀️ A fully furnished private house is available for…
$260,304
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
adjacent villa with its pool, apartments of 3 floors (3+1), three bedrooms,   3 san. Uzla. O…
$469,913
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
$184,323
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 hosts, apartments of 2 floors (2+1), two bedrooms, 3 san. Uzla. On the 1st floor…
$315,272
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Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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