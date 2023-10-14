Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. İskele District
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Davlos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Davlos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 5-room villa 183 m² 100 meters from the beach. The villa is located in a very quiet a…
€809,342
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
Related villa with its own pool, apartments on the 3rd floor ( 3 + 1 ), three bedrooms, 3 ba…
€447,004
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 owners, apartments on 2 floors ( 2 + 1 ), two bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. On the 1st …
€299,902
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€317,182

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
