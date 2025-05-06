Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 hosts, apartments of three floors (3+1), three bedrooms, 4 san. Uzla. On the 1st…
$385,101
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 455 m²
About the Villas  ÖTÜKEN 8 NESTS VILLAS is an exclusive collection of 8 high-end villas, bl…
$527,836
Leave a request
Mansion 8 rooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 8 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
First of all, we wanted to give information about the architect who designed the special pro…
$2,89M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
adjacent villa with its pool, apartments of 3 floors (3+1), three bedrooms,   3 san. Uzla. O…
$469,913
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 hosts, apartments of 2 floors (2+1), two bedrooms, 3 san. Uzla. On the 1st floor…
$315,272
Leave a request
