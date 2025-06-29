Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Villas for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
30
Girne Belediyesi
139
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
63
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
48
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 347 m²
About the Project: Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare is a luxury resident…
$3,01M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go