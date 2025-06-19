Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
30
Kazafani
13
Bellapais
8
Erdemit
11
36 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Ultra luxury villas for sale in Girne Ozanköy area . 4 Bedroom villas with private pool, und…
$1,08M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
$227,298
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
$120,263
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
$505,106
Villa 7 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
$1,19M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
$276,606
Villa 3 bedrooms in Templos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Templos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
$300,659
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
$210,461
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
$390,856
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$541,185
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
$240,407
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$378,830
Villa 3 bedrooms in Templos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Templos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 15 748 m²
$192,301
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
$390,856
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
$270,472
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
$342,751
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
$234,514
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
$276,606
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
$239,324
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$423,327
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
$709,554
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
$210,461
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
$252,553
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
$431,746
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$138,303
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$204,328
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$239,324
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
$299,456
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
$264,459
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
$390,856
