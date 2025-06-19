Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
30
Kazafani
13
Bellapais
8
Erdemit
11
9 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Floor 2
We present a unique project of villas 3+1, which is built surrounded by the sea, mountains a…
Price on request
Villa in Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Area 344 m²
The exquisite residential complex, which occupies a privileged position at the tops of the K…
$1,04M
Villa 5 rooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 2
We are pleased to present to your attention a luxurious complex of 29 villas on the first co…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
$751,646
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
$270,472
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
·   Project,   located on a large plot of land integrated into the historical texture of the…
$751,646
Villa in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Area 345 m²
An exclusive complex of 8 villas in a modern style located in the unique village of Bellapai…
$1,02M
Villa in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Area 305 m²
Welcome to the Will project - the perfect combination of comfort and luxury in the heart of …
$752,586
Villa 5 rooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Floor 2
Immerse yourself in a world of luxury and comfort on the beautiful island of North Cyprus, p…
Price on request
