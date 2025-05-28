Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Bungalow
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Girne Belediyesi
10
Kyrenia
8
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
3
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
3
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Independent Garden and Pool North Cyprus Girne Esentepe North Cyprus is the thir…
$838,757
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Secure Complex Located in Prestigious Region in Girne Girne is a port city which i…
$845,558
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Chic-Bungalows with Large Terraces in North Cyprus Gazimağusa The bungalows are situated in …
$865,960
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$150,329
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea View Detached Villas with Private Pool in Girne North Cyprus Villas are loc…
$669,872
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
$303,064
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Houses Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Esentepe Bahçeli Located in the northeast of …
$595,064
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
$318,698
