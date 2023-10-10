Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Contemporary Bungalows by the Sea in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Tatlisu is a coastal town in Ga…
€741,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 1
New Holiday and Investment Houses in a Unique Environment in Famagusta Modern houses are sit…
€1,12M
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Bungalows in a Wellness-Concept Complex in Tatlisu Northern Cyprus Tatlısu region, located i…
€602,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
Bungalow Houses in a Comprehensive Residential Complex in North Cyprus Gazimagusa Located on…
€598,000

