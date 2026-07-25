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Bungalows in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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Kalogreia
3
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5 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
New bungalow with 3 bedrooms by the sea in Esentepe!This prestigious seaside complex offers …
$1,02M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Bungalows 3+1 at Mykonos HomesLuxury bungalow is located on the seafront in Esentepe, in a l…
$2,00M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
$303,064
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OkeaskOkeask
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
$132,230
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-room villa 390m2 with private pool 400m from the sea!🌊 A unique opportunity to be…
$571,946
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Properties features in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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