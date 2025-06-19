Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea View Detached Villas with Private Pool in Girne North Cyprus Villas are loc…
$672,238
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Homes Offering an Exclusive Life in Esentepe Girne, North Cyprus Located in the heart of the…
$373,080
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$174,382
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$525,909
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Secure Complex Located in Prestigious Region in Girne Girne is a port city which i…
$848,960
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Single Storey Homes with Sea Views in Girne North Cyprus Cyprus is the third largest island …
$366,150
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Bungalows with Panoramic Mountain and Sea Views in Girne Esentepe Cyprus, with its …
$520,927
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
Homes Offering an Exclusive Life in Esentepe Girne, North Cyprus Located in the heart of the…
$502,446
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Modern 3+1 bungalow with designer renovation in GirnaSpacious and stylish bungalow on a plot…
$573,581
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Independent Garden and Pool North Cyprus Girne Esentepe North Cyprus is the thir…
$842,030
Leave a request

