Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Bungalow
  5. Garden

Bungalows with garden for sale in Northern Cyprus

Girne Belediyesi
10
Kyrenia
8
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
3
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
3
Show more
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$150,329
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
$162,356
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
$303,064
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$174,382
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
$318,698
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go