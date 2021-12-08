A € 3,495,000 house should look like this. We found some expensive but very beautiful villas in Spain

What do you think a € 3,495,000 house looks like? Is it a three-story villa with columns and towers, or a quaint one-story ultra-modern cottage? Or maybe it’s even a hut somewhere on your own island at the edge of the world? Perhaps each of these options can cost that kind of money. But we will show you what very expensive villas, for the same or a higher cost, look like in Spain.

A five bedroom villa for € 3,495,000

Even a novice investor can now afford to buy a house in Spain. The Realting.com database contains properties for every taste: there are cheaper cottages, exclusive houses with stunning views, and unique villas, the cost of which starts from several million euros. And today we will focus on those villas that can be safely classified as unique.

In the town of Estepona, a five-room villa is for sale for € 3,495,000. This is a one-storey ultra-modern house with an area of 617 sq. m. The plot’s area is 3900 sq. m., and, of course, it has a private pool with a lounge area, a beautiful garden, and even a tennis court.



Do not be intimidated by the designation of this house as a five-room house — we are talking only about the bedrooms, in addition to which the house has several living rooms, lounges, and terraces. The main living room has access to the pool and a spacious terrace. Some interesting details: there is a separate apartment with a separate entrance and its own small plot for guests in the villa.

The interior design is made in a classic style, but in its most modern sense. The decoration uses light beige tones, a lot of wood and light stone.

According to the seller, large shops and supermarkets are within walking distance. As well as the beach with a beautiful promenade.

A six bedroom villa for € 4,995,000

In the same town of Estepona, a villa is for sale for € 4,995,000. This is a modern two-storey cottage with a total area of 1204 square meters. The architectural design of the house really attracts attention — it makes you want to investigate it, and you notice more and more interesting details. For example, there is a functional roof with its own elevator. On the roof, in addition to the lounge area and large view terraces, there is even a small garden with trees. In front of the house, there is a large saltwater pool surrounded by trees and various shrubs. Also on the site, there is a fountain, the design of which repeats in its lines the architecture of the house.

This is a brand new villa that is equipped with all the necessary appliances. The choice of furniture belongs to the future owner, but even now the general nature of the design is clear — clear lines, complex structures, and a lot of light. The sound system, home automation systems, perimeter sensors, underfloor heating, and air conditioning throughout the house are already pre-installed.

The house, in addition to its six bedrooms, has a gym, an indoor spa center, a personnel room, and a solarium terrace overlooking the sea. Each bedroom has access to its own terrace, the master bedroom also has a dressing room.

According to the seller, the villa is located in a very secluded and quiet neighborhood, in a residential area with a wide variety of services nearby: international schools, restaurants, entertainment, beach bars, banks, supermarkets, and golf courses.

A four-bedroom villa for € 2,950,000

A villa is for sale in the town of Benahavis for € 2,950,000. A distinctive feature of this home is that it is located on the first line of the golf course in Nueva Atalaya. The cottage stands in an elevated position with panoramic views of the golf course, the sea, and the La Concha mountains.

This villa attracts with its simple forms, large living rooms with many windows and spacious terraces where you can relax or have a great time. Despite the fact that the house has a common living room, the layout is thought out in such a way that there is enough space for privacy.

Each of the bedrooms has a private bathroom. The interior is designed in soothing colors, but almost every room has bright accent details that set the mood for the entire space.

There is a private pool near the house from where you can enjoy stunning views of the city and mountains. A relaxation area is organized next to the pool. The plot on this side is fenced with transparent reinforced glass so that nothing interferes with enjoying the beautiful view.

According to the realtor, this is an ideal home for golf and nature lovers, where you can live all year round or stay for a long time.

