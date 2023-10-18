Minsk, Belarus
68–144 m²
3
Completion date: 2023
The main advantages and technical characteristics of Maestro Deluxe Residences:
70 meters to the new metro station Bogushevich Square.
Location on one of the main streets of Minsk - Nemiga.
Apartments: 50 m2, 67 m2, 72 m2, 90 m2, 103 m2, 144 m2, 220 m2.
Large panoramic windows around the perimeter. Amazing view.
From 2 to 5 bathrooms in apartments.
Underground parking for premium cars, pantries included.
Electric vehicles recharge stations.
Inneryard without cars access.
Concierge service.
Video surveillance of common areas of the entire Residential Complex.
The apartments have places for dressing rooms, pantries, fitted wardrobes.
Our monolithic-carcass residential complex is built from the most durable concrete brands of categories C30 / 37 and C25 / 30. According to the results of tests conducted by the accredited independent laboratory of BNTU, the structures exceed the strength and these indicators.
Continuous facade glazing using two-chamber three-layer double-glazed windows provides the best insulation, as well as the maximum possible illumination of the rooms, prevents UV rays from penetrating, which allows you to maintain a favorable indoor microclimate (additional the strength point later).
Improved noise insulation achieved using three-layer partitions between apartments. Partitions consist of 120 mm brick, 100 mm ceramic concrete and 40 mm mineral wool. Additional soundproofing of floors between floors is provided by the device of a soundproofing layer of mineral wool 40 mm between the floor plate and floor screed, which is by far the best solution used in house building.
Apartments are provided with an individual elevator shaft with access control, which provides additional security, comfort and privacy.
Our residential complex is provided with high-speed silent elevators: passenger and freight. Access to living quarters is carried out from the level of lobby and parking. Elevators are custom-made for Maestro Residences with increased consumer qualities (exclusive decoration of elevator cabs).
The ceiling height in each apartment is from 3 to 3.5 m, which in the future allows you to apply the most daring design solutions, including the allocation of several levels of zoning and anthresol in apartments.
In apartments from 17 to 20 floor, the equipment of the emergency-exhaust ventilation is possible.
The external walls of the apartments are continuous panoramic glazing, provide the best insolation and offer a beautiful view of the center of Minsk.
Heating in apartments is carried out using built-in floor convectors, which allows you to realize any ideas of interior design and not to divert attention to unnecessary details.
All apartments are freely planned, which, together with a high ceiling height, makes it possible to create an individual design of the premises, not limited to one level.
Maestro Residences has an underground two-level parking, in which there are machine rooms with pantries, including an increased area for premium cars, as well as a motorway. In addition, there is a machine-gun with the ability to device an electric charging station.
On the roof of the parking there is a closed reception area equipped with a playground and a relaxation area free of access for cars.
The entrance to the Maestro LCD is through a volumetric entrance group with a lobby, which houses a reception, a recreation area, a group of wc, as well as a room for washing pets paws.
The towers of the residential complex are interconnected by a two-level stylo, which provides facilities for all necessary services that provide comfortable pastime and accommodation. For example, SPA lounge, bank, cafe, dry cleaning.
The undeniable advantage of the Maestro Residences is its location in the very center of the city and its stepwise accessibility to all transport infrastructures, the best places for leisure and the park area. Jewish Memorial Square, Skver Adam Mickiewicz, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Internal Affairs, State Security Committee, branches of the Belarusian State University, Belarusian State Pedagogical University, Belarusbank, BelVEB Bank, railway station, Music theater, Theater. M. Gorky, the Church of St. Simeon and St. Helena, the most famous entertainment venues on the streets of Zybitskaya, Komsomolskaya, Nemiga - all within walking distance.
Thanks to its unique facade, our residential complex won the competition of the Belarusian Union of Architects in the nomination "Living multi-story houses over 3 floors. The facade of LCD Maestro has no analogues in Belarus, because in addition to high-class and wear-resistant materials, we have added a note of creativity. And very soon the nightlife of the city will be decorated with the lights of an unusual 20-story building.
The proper operation of the building is the key to increasing the amount of funds you have invested in the purchase of housing. We trust only a professional operating company, which will always as soon as possible skillfully eliminate any technical problems. After the completion of the facility, the entire infrastructure remains in the management of the professional operation service of LLC “Experational Company”, which guarantees a quick and high-quality response of our technical services.
Buyers of apartments in our house are important not only increased comfort, but also status, which implies the presence of the most prosperous neighborhood, as well as the creation of a club of tenants of Maestro Residences.