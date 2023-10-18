  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Minsk World
Minsk, Belarus
from
€32,000
Area 29–61 m²
5 properties 5
Agency: OOO Bir Bay
Would you like to discover for your family and yourself a world of free comfort, security and well-being? Welcome to a multifunctional and business, sports and residential complex Minsk World, where the best Belarusian and foreign architects are implementing the concept of urban development - a 15-minute city. Minsk World. The best place for parents and kids! The complex is being built with a purpose to creat "a city within a city" - here will be everything necessary for life: schools, kindergartens and sports grounds, clinics and medical centers, pharmacies, shops, service facilities, bike paths and a large park. In Minsk World you can find apartments for every taste: from small studios to spacious penthouses and exclusive apartments with a private terrace and separate entrance. Minsk World. The place where children can find a lot of friends! Children's playgrounds in Minsk World are safe and eco-friendly.  They are located in free areas without any traffic. There are through entrances in most new buildings. One of the exits, as a rule, is located directly opposite the playgrounds. By choosing Minsk World for your family and yourself, you can bring your child to the world of security and a little more freedom. Minsk World. The best place for fantasy! Minsk World's houses have a free layout that allows new residents who have dreamed about their own home for a long time to equip their apartment in a way that is convenient for them, to implement individual projects and create as many rooms as necessary for their comfortable life. Minsk World. The best investment for the future! By investing in Minsk World, or in a commercial space or an apartment, you can open the first page in the history of your own business.  Multifunctional residential business and entertainment complex Minsk World provides not only comfortable living conditions for adults and children, but also suggests the best place for businessmen. Welcome to Minsk World — the place for a comfortable life and successful business!
Residential quarter Lazurit
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Area 51–270 m²
16 properties 16
« Lazurit » - luxury apartments in Minsk from a state-owned developer.  Residential complex in a prestigious area.  « Lazurit » is an architectural design of the apartment building of a state-owned developer with its garage-parking, which is located underground. The territory of the future residential complex of the new building, in the shared construction of which you can participate now, will be closed to outsiders, equipped with a well-thought-out system of parking and entry. In addition, a developed infrastructure will also be located here, intended only for the needs of residents: children's playgrounds; sports grounds; areas providing economic needs; green areas and lawns; places, designed for relaxation with comfort. What will happen on the territory of elite Minsk apartments? The entire external territory will be decorated with small architectural forms. The safety of residents of luxury apartments will be ensured: play areas for children and sports grounds will be equipped with metal fences. The new building building in Minsk, where you can buy an elite apartment, is a monolithic frame with external enclosing walls. The main material for its construction was the porous ceramic blocks, outwardly the residential complex will be insulated with ventfasades. Under the ground, below the zero mark, two floors will be built on which technical, office and utility rooms will be located. There will also be a two-story parking. The building also plans commercial office space: shops, offices. The residential floors of the VIP complex « Lazurite » are located at + 6,900. In height, the first three reach 3.45m ( ceiling height-3.10m ), all the rest – 3.15m ( ceiling height-2.85m ). It is planned to build a warm attic to meet technical needs, as well as a technical floor, which will be located between the built-in and residential premises. We invite you to participate in shared construction of apartments right now!   The elite residential complex « Lazurite » in Minsk, in the shared construction of which you can participate, is a high-fatigue housing with a class « Prestige ». The apartments in it are planned, taking into account the principles of functional zoning. This optimization provides that, if necessary, by purchasing an apartment in Minsk from a state-owned developer, you can combine the kitchen and living room, getting a spacious single space. In some apartments ( depending on the living space ), it is also possible to arrange bathrooms specifically for guests.   Convenience and comfortable living conditions in VIP apartments Entrance from the courtyard to the residential part of the complex is carried out from the height of the first floor on low porch, which provides for the construction of ramps for the convenience of movement of small-mobile groups. The needs of each section are served by two elevators of 630 and 1000 kg with a carrying capacity.  Corridors, elevator shafts, stairs, vestibules and other common areas of luxury apartments in LCD « Lazurite » will be separated by high-quality and durable materials. Walls and ceilings will be painted with protective and decorative polymer composition; floors are paved with ceramic tiles. Residential premises that you can buy in Minsk without intermediaries are provided for sale without decoration, and doors will not be installed inside the apartments. Outside, the complex is equipped with a ventilated facade insulation system and is lined with a porcelain border. The walls of the loggias outside will be trimmed with a light plaster system and glazed with aluminium. The windows themselves and the balcony doors – from the PVC profile, in addition, the installation of aluminum-based stained-glass windows is provided. The interior of the elite residential complex « Lazurite » Doors leading to – aluminum living quarters with double-chamber double-glazed windows and stained glass structures. leading to – metal, with an anti-reference mechanism. The underground garage space provides not only for the storage of personal cars of tenants, but also for bicycles. There are also premises for security guards and maintenance personnel, a system of obstruction of unauthorized entry and exit, which carries out automated control and organization of access for vehicles. The organization of the movement of cars will be carried out with maximum comfort and ensuring the safety of residents using: road signs and markings, panoramic mirrors, and installation of wheel-slaughter devices. The network surveillance system will provide visual control of penetration into underground parking garage, parking lots, entrances to residential premises. Video surveillance will also be carried out outside and inside buildings using camcorders, as well as street cameras located outside the premises. All means of video surveillance of the highest class, therefore, when purchasing an elite apartment in a new building in Minsk, you can be sure of the safety of your car. It is also provided for the convenience of residents that one elevator from the sections of the residential complex will fall onto the floors of the garage-parking.
Apartment building Kvartiry vblizi Cnyanskogo vodohranilischa
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
Multi-apartment low-rise building for 4-per. Ring in. Minsk. The picturesque and landscaped beach of the Tsnyansky reservoir is located just 500 meters from the building. Comfortable life near nature! Low-rise building consists of three residential buildings House 1: 16 apartments House 2: 20 apartments House 3:24 apartments Residential buildings are designed for two-, and three-story. Each section of the apartment building is equipped with an elevator. The design of residential buildings is non-pocarcastic, with a transverse arrangement of load-bearing walls of ceramic blocks. Apartments: 3-room – from 90.64 to 106.76 sq.m.; 4- com. – from 121.2 to 121.66 sq.m. Infrastructure: within walking distance of the residential complex, there is a modern sports complex with open and closed tennis courts, a gym and a sauna with a swimming pool, schools, kindergartens, clinics, shops. Cost of 1 m2 of the total area ( for SNB ) living quarters for citizens who are not registered with those in need of better housing conditions, legal entities and IP: House 1 — 3 718.10 bel. rubles; House 2 — 3 572.68 bel. rubles; House 3 — 3 253.54 bel. rubles. Cost of 1 m2 of the total area ( for SNB ) for citizens who are registered in need of better housing conditions in the administrations of the districts of. Minsk, organizations of the city. Minsk, without issuing directions to the administrations of the districts of. Minsk: House 1 — 3 325.61 bel. rubles; House 2 — 3 190.47 bel. rubles; House 3 — 2 902.48 bel. rubles. The procedure for making money. For the payment of funds, installment payments are provided until July 2023 ( inclusive ). An initial contribution of 40% of the total cost of the shared construction facility must be paid within 10 ( ten ) banking days - for residential premises, the construction of which is carried out by individuals and legal entities, not registered in need of better housing conditions. An initial contribution of 40% of the total cost of the shared construction facility must be paid within 15 ( fifteen ) banking days - for residential premises that are being built by citizens, registered in need of better housing conditions. Applications for contracts are accepted ( are registered ) at the address of. Minsk, pr. Independence, 46, office 1. Live in an environmentally friendly area of the city of Minsk, relax after a working day near the pond or spend the weekend with your family in the fresh air — the dream of many urban residents! In a residential complex located in a picturesque prestigious area near the Tsnyansky reservoir, this will become a reality!
Residential complex Promenade
Minsk, Belarus
from
€67,520
Area 39–109 m²
330 properties 330
LCD Promenade. A place you want to live in! You can get the keys and check into a new apartment really quick! The cost of a square metre in a new house starts from $1348. With a 100% down payment, the buyer is given a discount up to 2% of the cost of the apartment (approximatly $ 30 per 1 square metre). Also buyers have the opportunity to take advantage of the installment plan from the developer. You can get the keys to the new apartment by paying 20% of the cost. When buying an apartment by installments: On 1 year — increase in value by $10 per 1 m2. Until October 2024 — increase in value by $25 per 1 m2. Benefits: The residential complex is located in an environmentally friendly area, next to the parks and water ponds ( Drozdy reservoir, the Minsk Sea ). Developed infrastructure: kindergartens, schools, medical centers, shops, fitness — rooms, beauty and health studios. Developed transport infrastructure. 15 minutes to the city center. Low building density. Only finished apartments with modern layouts are sold in the complex. Apartments in the complex are built using the most advanced engineering systems. Well-located parking lots. A large number of sports and children’s playgrounds, as well as green areas. Apartments with French windows with wide window sills, glazed loggias, bright and sunny rooms, as well as combined partitions between rooms. Orona’s spacious elevators. The presence of the technical floor.
Residential complex Маэстро
Minsk, Belarus
from
€109,990
Area 68–144 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Strateg Group
The main advantages and technical characteristics of  Maestro Deluxe Residences: 70 meters to  the new metro station Bogushevich Square. Location on one of the main streets of Minsk - Nemiga.    Apartments: 50 m2, 67 m2, 72 m2, 90 m2, 103 m2, 144 m2, 220 m2. Large panoramic windows around the perimeter. Amazing view. From 2 to 5 bathrooms in apartments. Underground parking for premium cars, pantries included. Electric vehicles recharge stations. Inneryard without cars access. Concierge service. Video surveillance of common areas of the entire Residential Complex. The apartments have places for dressing rooms, pantries, fitted wardrobes. Our monolithic-carcass residential complex is built from the most durable concrete brands of categories C30 / 37 and C25 / 30. According to the results of tests conducted by the accredited independent laboratory of BNTU, the structures exceed the strength and these indicators. Continuous facade glazing using two-chamber three-layer double-glazed windows provides the best insulation, as well as the maximum possible illumination of the rooms, prevents UV rays from penetrating, which allows you to maintain a favorable indoor microclimate (additional the strength point later). Improved noise insulation achieved using three-layer partitions between apartments. Partitions consist of 120 mm brick, 100 mm ceramic concrete and 40 mm mineral wool. Additional soundproofing of floors between floors is provided by the device of a soundproofing layer of mineral wool 40 mm between the floor plate and floor screed, which is by far the best solution used in house building. Apartments are provided with an individual elevator shaft with access control, which provides additional security, comfort and privacy. Our residential complex is provided with high-speed silent elevators: passenger and freight. Access to living quarters is carried out from the level of lobby and parking.  Elevators are custom-made for Maestro Residences with increased consumer qualities (exclusive decoration of elevator cabs). The ceiling height in each apartment is from 3 to 3.5 m, which in the future allows you to apply the most daring design solutions, including the allocation of several levels of zoning and anthresol in apartments. In apartments from 17 to 20 floor, the equipment of the emergency-exhaust ventilation is possible. The external walls of the apartments are continuous panoramic glazing, provide the best insolation and offer a beautiful view of the center of Minsk. Heating in apartments is carried out using built-in floor convectors, which allows you to realize any ideas of interior design and not to divert attention to unnecessary details. All apartments are freely planned, which, together with a high ceiling height, makes it possible to create an individual design of the premises, not limited to one level. Maestro Residences has an underground two-level parking, in which there are machine rooms with pantries, including an increased area for premium cars, as well as a motorway.  In addition, there is a machine-gun with the ability to device an electric charging station. On the roof of the parking there is a closed reception area equipped with a playground and a relaxation area free of access for cars. The entrance to the Maestro LCD is through a volumetric entrance group with a lobby, which houses a reception, a recreation area, a group of wc, as well as a room for washing pets paws. The towers of the residential complex are interconnected by a two-level stylo, which provides facilities for all necessary services that provide comfortable pastime and accommodation. For example, SPA lounge, bank, cafe, dry cleaning. The undeniable advantage of the Maestro Residences is its location in the very center of the city and its stepwise accessibility to all transport infrastructures, the best places for leisure and the park area. Jewish Memorial Square, Skver Adam Mickiewicz, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Internal Affairs, State Security Committee, branches of the Belarusian State University, Belarusian State Pedagogical University, Belarusbank, BelVEB Bank, railway station, Music theater, Theater. M. Gorky, the Church of St. Simeon and St. Helena, the most famous entertainment venues on the streets of Zybitskaya, Komsomolskaya, Nemiga - all within walking distance. Thanks to its unique facade, our residential complex won the competition of the Belarusian Union of Architects in the nomination "Living multi-story houses over 3 floors. The facade of LCD Maestro has no analogues in Belarus, because in addition to high-class and wear-resistant materials, we have added a note of creativity. And very soon the nightlife of the city will be decorated with the lights of an unusual 20-story building. The proper operation of the building is the key to increasing the amount of funds you have invested in the purchase of housing. We trust only a professional operating company, which will always as soon as possible skillfully eliminate any technical problems. After the completion of the facility, the entire infrastructure remains in the management of the professional operation service of LLC “Experational Company”, which guarantees a quick and high-quality response of our technical services. Buyers of apartments in our house are important not only increased comfort, but also status, which implies the presence of the most prosperous neighborhood, as well as the creation of a club of tenants of Maestro Residences. 
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Developer: Belikov Monolit
We will develop a practical planning solution, an architecture and construction project and a location on the premises. We calculate the construction costs taking into account your budget. Using the example of our properties, we select the optimal value solutions without impairing the quality and practicality.
Apartment building Minsk World House Wave
Minsk, Belarus
from
€67,568
Agency: OOO Bir Bay
  The multifunctional and business, residential and entertainment, sports and financial complex Minsk World is being built on the runways of the first Belarusian airport « Minsk-1 ». Area buildings — 340 ha residential buildings — 2 200 000 m2 public premises — 1 400 000 m2. Minsk World implements the advanced urban development concept « 15-minute city », which provides for the walking accessibility of all facilities necessary for the lives of children and adults, the elderly and persons with disabilities. Together with houses named after the illustrious world capitals, in neighborhoods that are named for continents and continents, work and / or designed: coffee houses and small restaurants private medical rooms and modern clinics kindergartens and schools fitness centers and yoga studios safe and bright children's towns with a soft coverage of the playground thief territories, team game stadiums and tennis courts a new city park with an area of about 40 hectares with recreation and entertainment areas for children and adults. House « Wave » — for business and accommodation! A 15-story house with investment apartments for the comfort of residents and business owners will be built with 2-storey underground parking.  
Cottage Tipovoy dom
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Developer: Belikov Monolit
We implement your ideas Our extensive design experience enables us to say with confidence that we can easily fulfill your every need. Our projects include luxurious cottages of more than 600 square meters. and small cozy houses less than 100 square meters. Each of our buildings is a work that is carried out by experts "as for themselves". We are very happy about your plans.
Apartment building Minsk World Dom Adriatik
Minsk, Belarus
from
€32,000
Completion date: 2027
Agency: OOO Bir Bay
House « Adriatic » — for business and accommodation! A 15-story house with investment apartments for the comfort of residents and business owners will be built with 2-storey underground parking. On the 1st floor there is 31 built-in rooms with a ceiling height of 3.3 m for successful commercial activities. Business owners at Minsk World have repeatedly reported high returns! Commercial premises in the house « Adriatic » are designed with separate entrances from the street and courtyard territory, sanitary rooms and storage equipment in each room. 6 commercial premises are also designed on the -1 (semi-underground) floor. On the underground and semi-underground floors there will be pantries for residents of the house. On -1 and -2 floors of parking, the project provides access from all upper floors. 8 elevators are located in the house « Adriatic » dispersed, in groups of 2. In the house « Adriatic » there will be 4 entrance groups. All of them are through: one exit will lead to a safe adjacent territory, and the second — to the street. Panduses for mothers with strollers and people with disabilities are provided.  The new location of the multifunctional complex Minsk World is designed as a complex of six 15-story buildings. The adjacent territory will be completely safe, transit traffic is not provided for cars. In the center of the quarter, a wide pedestrian boulevard is designed, places for recreation, decorative elements of improvement (fontans).
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Developer: Belikov Monolit
We will develop a practical planning solution, an architecture and construction project and a location on the premises. We calculate the construction costs taking into account your budget. Using the example of our properties, we select the optimal value solutions without impairing the quality and practicality.
Residential quarter Антоновский квартал
Residential quarter Антоновский квартал
Minsk, Belarus
from
€32,055
Area 59–99 m²
43 properties 43
Completion date: 2023
Developer: OAO BelATEP
The main idea underlying the work on the Antonovsky quarter was to create a modern residential complex that meets all the requirements of the time and satisfies the needs of its inhabitants for a comfortable stay. The most competent specialists made efforts to implement all the positive experience gained by the industry in order to create comfortable, high-quality and at the same time affordable housing. Extremely profitable location adds even greater value to these efforts and makes the offer unique in the capital’s real estate market, because all the necessary infrastructure already exists and is within walking distance.
Villa Console House premium segment
Minsk, Belarus
from
€1,66M
Area 498 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2022
Console house is a house with unique architecture and all the amenities necessary for a comfortable life of a modern person. The location within the city and at the same time the proximity to the reservoir Drozdzdy makes this place ideal for fans of urban infrastructure and recreation in nature. The house also features a spa-block with sauna and swimming pool, as well as a terrace with a bonfire zone, where it will be nice to spend time with family and friends during warm summer evenings. Location: Minsk, Vesninka, Verbna 13. Area: 445 m2 (house 330 m2, garage 45 m2, SPA 70 m2). Area of land: 10 hectares (life and inheritance gift). LIST OF EQUIPMENT INSTALLED IN THE HOUSE - Front door to the house tinted glass with a built-in "smart" lock with the opening of the phone, eyes, Fingerprints - Entrance gate and garage door (Hermann) - Entrance gate Fancyfence (Poland) - (goes down into the ground) - Installation of windows SecCo (Germany) and double glazing AGC (Russia) - Aluminum lining and sills on the windows - Roofing seamless Giperdesmo (Spain) - Aluminum sections of the fence (Poland) - Plastering walls of the fence, Plastering of walls, garage and natural concrete (Ceresit or analogue) - Curtain wall (Laminam and HPL-panels) - Storm sewer ACA (Poland) - landscaping ( granite slabs, Driveway, steps in the area patio, the entrance to the house - natural granite - Covering areas patio (granite or natural limestone (Russia or Portugal) - Auto irrigation area - Boiler Buderus (Germany) installation heating, warm floor from Compipe (Switzerland) - Professional equipment for water treatment home and spa - PVV at home and spa VTS (Poland), Frivent Pool Dehumidification ( Austria ) - Air-conditioning Daikin ( Japan ), slot grids ( Lithuania ) - Overflow pool 4X7 m - Pool water treatment system ( Germany ) - Jacuzzi - Seamless WiFi Ruckus Wireless ( USA ) and wireless "smart home" based on Amazon or Google ( USA ).
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Developer: Belikov Monolit
We will develop a practical planning solution, an architecture and construction project and a location on the premises. We calculate the construction costs taking into account your budget. Using the example of our properties, we select the optimal value solutions without impairing the quality and practicality.
Cottage Tipovoy dom
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Belikov Monolit
A small but cozy and ergonomic house with an area of 80 square meters is perfect for year-round life. The design of the house is designed in a classic style that will always be relevant like expensive wine. The architecture of the house is calm and reserved, and the decoration uses bright tones that offer an atmosphere of harmony and comfort. The division of the house is characterized by comfort and functionality. In this project we combined the kitchen with the dining room, which visually expands the room and makes the room more stylish and practical. With the one-story building, you can create a barrier-free environment in which every family member can feel comfortable and safe. The project also includes a spacious terrace in front of the house, which becomes a place for emotional meetings and pleasant discussions. This house will be a great solution for a young couple or a small family, as well as a magnet for guests who want to come back to you again and again!
Apartment building Жилой дом по переулку Горный, 8
Minsk, Belarus
from
€102,584
Completion date: 2019
Developer: Makroinzhiniring
The system is located in the central part of. Minsk in the Sovetsky per. Berg district, 8 and borders on the west side of the trans. Mountain; from the north -, south - and east side – with existing residential buildings. The relief of the site with a pronounced slope in the south - west, south - eastward direction. There is a two-story parking lot in the house on the lower levels. The house was put into operation in 2019, is currently being actively populated and a partnership between owners is being created. Apartments are for sale with a high quality black finish. Apartments are freely planned and can easily make changes. We offer individual rates. It is also possible to design projects by Italian masters with turnkey repairs using materials, plumbing, machinery and furniture that are delivered directly from Italian factories. You will take care of our resolutions!
Residential complex МК ФАРФОРОВЫЙ
Minsk, Belarus
from
€57,222
Area 39–1 431 m²
18 properties 18
Completion date: 2022
Developer: INFOREALT
MK "Farforovy" - a new multifunctional premium complex - class in the center of Minsk. / p Exclusive location: / p ul liwithin walking distance 2 metro lines – Art. Nemiga and Art. Pl. Yakub Kolas. It is planned to build a third branch. / li liIn 5 minutes walk Victory Park and Komsomol Lake with wonderful walking routes and equipped beaches. br / And if in spirit closer to walking along the promenade of the river – Whistle nearby. / li liPractically in the center of the cultural life of the capital: within walking distance, the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus, the theater of Belarusian drama, the Theater - the studio of the Film Actor ... / li liModern shopping centers, cafes, restaurants – at arm's length. / li /ul Modern architecture, panoramic elevators, yards without cars. / p Design scheme - monolithic frame with filling with gas-silicate blocks. br / Outdoor decoration – ventilated facade. br / Free-plan apartments, each thought out and unique. br / On the upper two floors - 14 and 15 - m - apartments with terraces. br / Silent elevators of imported production from underground parking are raised directly to the floors: / p ul lipassenger elevators - high-speed. / li licargo - passenger elevators - with a viewing window with city views. / li /ul Ceiling height in apartments with 2 on 12 floors – 2.8 meters, from 13 to 15 – 3 meter. The apartments are provided: / p ul lidressing rooms, pantries, places for fitted cabinets; / li liclimate - control. / li /ul The possibility is provided: / p ul liwarm floor installations; / li livideo surveillance; / li lisignaling; / li liapartment system for monitoring and filming meter readings by Internet - access from a computer or mobile phone; / li lithe ability to control parking spaces and entrance doors to the apartment and premises. / li /ul The apartment-by-apartment - exhaust ventilation units with heat utilization, automation kit and control panel have been designed. The installations are low noise, with night mode, equipped with a highly efficient recuperator with the ability to equip filters and additional options: / p ul litemperature control of each room; / li liinstallation of various hypoallergenic filters. / li /ul MK Porcelain - is a comfortable development-oriented commercial environment. Together with residential buildings inside the complex are the business - centers, SPA - center, built-in administratively - shopping rooms located on the first floors of houses under construction. Non-residential premises on the first floors are also actively sold. For the convenience of future residents, a kindergarten for 70 children has been attached to house 3B. / p Have fun buying an apartment in the center of Minsk at a bargain price!/ p Lead and develop your business in Porcelain!/ p
Residential quarter Minsk World Northern Europe Quarter
Minsk, Belarus
from
€48,069
Agency: OOO Bir Bay
The « Northern Europe » neighborhood is equipped with open parking lots and parking lots, playgrounds for children's games, surrounding garden areas. In the neighborhood design decisions, the rational functional zoning of the territory was applied, the parking and parking spaces were transferred to the periphery of the neighborhood, transit traffic through the courtyard territories was excluded. Here is a kindergarten and a shopping center. Due to the large area of façade glazing « Northern Europe » it not only looks ultramodern, but also adapts harmoniously to the architecture of neighboring neighborhoods. After the first quarter, the International Financial Center and the largest Avia Mall shopping and entertainment center in the Republic of Belarus are under construction. Within walking distance, the metro station « Aerodrome », which will open in 2023.
Residential quarter Minsk World Happy Planet Quarter
Minsk, Belarus
from
€44,873
Completion date: 2023
Agency: OOO Bir Bay
  The multifunctional and business, residential and entertainment, sports and financial complex Minsk World is being built on the runways of the first Belarusian airport « Minsk-1 ». The « Happy Planet » neighborhood is equipped with open parking lots and parking lots, playgrounds for children's games, surrounding garden areas.  
Residential quarter Depo
Minsk, Belarus
from
€2,743
A new Depo quarter with residential buildings and public spaces is being built near Pobedy Square. This is the first time housing of this level is being built in the center of Minsk. Depo residents will be able to use the developed infrastructure that has been built over the years. Within walking distance are: Pobedy Square and its metro station The Central Children’s Park and the Janka Kupala Park The Bolshoi Theatre, a cinema and exhibition complex Shops, restaurants, coffee shops Medical centres Kindergartens, schools, universities Places of Interest A project by a famous architect The project of the quarter was developed by Moscow architect Sergey Skuratov. Its premium clinker brick facades, which are harmoniously combined with the construction of the Soviet Neoclassical era, hides the most advanced solutions. floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows ceilings over 3 meters high individual ventilation ducts in each apartment in-floor convectors freon ducts for air conditioners elevator from your floor to the underground parking closed courtyard uniquely equipped courtyard and grounds near the house Private area On a closed area of 6.7 hectares, houses up to seven floors high are being built. The entrance to the area will be accessible by a facial scanner or fingerprint check. Original landscaping Almost half of the space is occupied by a green area, for which plants were selected by landscape design specialists. The yards are equipped with children’s playgrounds, recreation and sports areas. New pedestrian street A pedestrian street separates the Depo quarter into two parts, which are connected by a bridge. There are boutiques and restaurants, a supermarket, a large fitness center and even an artificial pond. Over 800 parking spaces Each apartment is assigned a parking space in the underground parking, which can be accessed from any house directly by elevator, without stepping outside. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet Depo ’s apartments as many dressing rooms and bathrooms as they have bedrooms. Every member of the family will have their own space. Additionally, you will notice a large master bedroom, which has entrances to its own bathroom and dressing room. Pantries and laundries Comfortable storerooms will be created in the basement for residents. And the apartments include special rooms for washing and the storage of cleaning equipment — laundry rooms. * The cost of the property is indicated per square meter
Cottage Tipovoy dom
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Developer: Belikov Monolit
Thanks to our experience and advanced technologies, we are sure to guarantee all work and always stick to the project deadlines.
Apartment building MinskWorld Dom Helsinki
Minsk, Belarus
from
€48,910
Agency: OOO Bir Bay
In the prestigious « Helsinki » home, which is completely ready for relocation and settlement, sales began.  The best time to become the owner of luxury real estate in the multifunctional complex MinskWorld. In the 25-story new building you can choose a house ranging from 27 to 74 square meters. From cozy studios to spacious 4-room apartments! Ceiling height from 2 to 24 floors — 2.72 m. On the upper, 25th floor, this – 3 meters. Three elevators can be reached from the design lobby, one of which is – panoramic. In the lobby there is a concierge workplace, a courier reception area and guest meetings. Advantages of the house « Helsinki »: indoor partitions equipped, finishing in the Scandinavian style. House « Helsinki » — apartments « turnkey »! Laminate is already laid in rooms and hallways, in the kitchen and in the pantry. The walls are glued with wallpaper, white matte ceilings are pulled. White wallpapers for painting allow you to decorate your apartments for your taste. Technology allows you to paint such walls up to 6 times. Interroom and metal anti-vandal front doors are installed. Panoramic windows will provide sunlight in the rooms all year round. The sanitary facilities are decorated with porcelain and ceramic tiles, and a design wall decor is used. High-quality plumbing installed. The apartments have installed electrical equipment: sockets, switches, and water metering devices are installed. In the suspended ceilings – modern lamps. It remains only to arrange furniture and interior items! Benefits of Minsk World: The approaches of the houses of the multifunctional complex are cross-cutting. One of the exits leads to the adjacent territory of ( for pedestrian safety, the transit traffic of vehicles ) is excluded here, and the second — towards the adjacent highway. Minsk World is being built in the advanced urban development concept « 15-minute city ». This multifunctional complex will become the new cultural and entertainment, business, educational and economic center of the capital.
Apartment building Жилой комплекс Gastello Minsk Residence
Minsk, Belarus
from
€99,766
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Si-treyding
Gastello Minsk Residence residential complex - a multi-storey building with comfortable apartments from the developer "SI-Trading". br / The new residential complex is a four-section house ten floors high, designed taking into account all modern construction standards. The building is built using technologies that provide a fairly high level of comfort at a low cost per square meter of housing. br / New building will have good strength through the use of monolithic-carcass technology. The project provides for the insulation of the facade of the new building, which guarantees high energy efficiency. br / Each section will be equipped with silent elevators, a intercom is installed at the entrance to the entrance. New building is equipped with the necessary engineering systems. br / Address: g. Minsk, st. Gastello br / Housing class: Comfort br / Number of apartments: 186 br / Number of floors: 10 br / Number of parking spaces: 170 (underground parking) / p

Frequently Asked Questions about New Buildings in Minsk

What new buildings in Minsk are in the greatest demand among buyers today?

There is a particular demand for monolithic and brick new buildings. They attract buyers with spacious layouts and good heat and sound insulation. Greater preference is given to new buildings, located in central parts of Minsk. If we talk about the class of housing, the most popular are new buildings of the class "Standard" and "Comfort".

What is the average cost of a new apartment in Minsk?

The average price of a square meter is 1300-2000 euros. At such a price new apartments are offered in central districts of Minsk, as well as on the outskirts. In elite residential complexes prices per square meter reach 3000-4000 euros. The cheapest prices for new buildings in Minsk are usually at the stage of foundation only, or if the apartment is sold without finishing work.

How can a foreigner buy a new apartment?

To buy a new apartment in the capital of Belarus, foreigners need to select the property and make a payment to the seller at the notary. You will need a minimum of documents: a passport, translation of passport data, pre-certified by a notary, and a certificate of temporary registration in the Republic of Belarus.
