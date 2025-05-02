Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Ulcinj Ulqin
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro

11 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
$180,099
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
S890. Modern house with panoramic sea views in Ulcin.The house was built in 2006, there are …
$486,790
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
Barsky Riviera, the city of Ultsin. New elite mini-wills with an ecological autonomous life …
$1,41M
3 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
D5-1117. Luxurious new villa with a swimming pool in UlcinjExclusive villa for sale with a v…
$1,10M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Selling ID3686. We are selling a white Top Exclusive villa with a swimming pool, with a brea…
$1,46M
3 room house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
3 room house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 153 m²
A new villa complex under construction is located in the Briska Gora area, 10 km from Velika…
$200,921
5 room house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
5 room house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
Exclusive villa located in Ulcinj, Briska Gora area Located 10 km from a beautiful sandy bea…
$918,621
4 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA new house is for sale in Ulcinj, located in the Velika Plaža area.T…
$248,209
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 2007 Cozy, atmospheric, very bright house for sale by the sea in Ulcinj. Panoramic …
$175,772
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The house in a prestigious, quiet area with developed infrastructure of the city of Ulqin, i…
$311,515
1 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Houses for sale in the settlement of Donji Stoj, Ulcinj, only 6 minutes from the beach and 1…
$165,849
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
