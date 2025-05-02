Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Ulcinj Ulqin
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro

apartments
35
houses
11
46 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
$180,099
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
S890. Modern house with panoramic sea views in Ulcin.The house was built in 2006, there are …
$486,790
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$406,306
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/5
One bedroom apartment within walking distance of the promenade, overlooking the sea and the …
$135,922
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Ulcinj, modern designer complex with a swimming pool. Apartment 48.43 m2 - 121075 e For …
$125,046
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$386,490
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$347,281
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$365,205
2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 264 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Construction begins on November 1, 2024. Completion of…
$1,61M
Apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious studio in Djerane (Ulcinj) with an area of 47m2 (42m2 according to documents). On t…
$79,192
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$373,846
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
Barsky Riviera, the city of Ultsin. New elite mini-wills with an ecological autonomous life …
$1,41M
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Construction begins on November 1, 2024. Completion of…
$453,316
3 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
D5-1117. Luxurious new villa with a swimming pool in UlcinjExclusive villa for sale with a v…
$1,10M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 55 square meters in Ulcinj. The ap…
$90,682
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$385,039
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We offer you two-room, three-room and four-room apartments in a new residential complex in P…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$473,870
2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$602,700
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$398,471
2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is on the 3rd floor in a new building with an elevator. The structure of the a…
$113,561
Apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Great business investment! Distance to the sea 70 m  …
$230,774
2 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Selling ID3686. We are selling a white Top Exclusive villa with a swimming pool, with a brea…
$1,46M
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 95 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$562,370
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$384,249
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
This modern apartment of 51 m2, in the final stage of construction, offers a unique opportun…
$130,552
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Duplex apartment in a new building, Ulcinj Apartment area 54 m2. Apartment structure: fir…
$93,044
Apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Great business investment! Distance to the sea 70 m  …
$233,014
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$404,067
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$370,806
