Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Land
  4. Topla

Lands for sale in Topla, Montenegro

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Topla, Montenegro
Plot of land
Topla, Montenegro
Area 868 m²
Plot of land with an area of 868 m2 in the pres…
€30,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Topla, Montenegro
Plot of land
Topla, Montenegro
Land for sale for development in the Topla region, near the city of Herceg Novi, 950 meters …
€125,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Topla, Montenegro
Plot of land
Topla, Montenegro
The site is located in close proximity to the famous treatment resort of Igalo, district o…
€49,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Topla, Montenegro
Plot of land
Topla, Montenegro
A large plot of 5600m2, with two buildings of the ruins of 45m2 and a two-story house of 160…
€300,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Topla, Montenegro
Plot of land
Topla, Montenegro
the code of an object - 2.20.15.1471 of a hertseg-nova. topla. a plot of land of 830m2.…
€120,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir