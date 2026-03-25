Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in Tivat, Montenegro

penthouses
3
studios
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in 2 Apartments Lucic, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
2 Apartments Lucic, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
A beautifully furnished apartment in the Seljanovo neighborhood, Tivat, is available for lon…
$814
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go