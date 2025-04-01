Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 148 m²
Herceg Novi, Ratiševina area. Three-storey house with one bedroom Distance to the sea 1500m…
$219,716
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes