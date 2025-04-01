Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
A11-137. One bedroom panoramic Sea View Apartment Surrounded by NatureEmbrace tranquility in…
$136,212
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Ratisevina, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Ratisevina, Montenegro
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 5
An apartment complex made up of 5 apartments have come into the market in Ratiševina, Igalo.…
$497,586
1 bedroom apartment in Ratisevina, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ratisevina, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/3
5 extremely well priced apartments have come into the market in Ratiševina, Igalo. 4 apartme…
$77,402
