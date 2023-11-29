Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

3 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Trojica, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Trojica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reasonable amou…
€506,885
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kavac, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
€350,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Prcanj, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€355,000
