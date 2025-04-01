Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kameno
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Kameno, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Kameno, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kameno, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
D7-010. Sea view house with a pool in Trebesinj, Herceg NoviFor sale! Beautiful house with …
$444,734
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kameno, Montenegro

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes