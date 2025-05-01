Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Ivanovici, Montenegro

No properties were found in this region.
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Sale_one_bedroom_BeciciciID ID📍 Sale of one-bedroom apartment in Becici📌Location: Becici🔖 M…
$161,634
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate MontenegroFor sale: One-bedroom apartment of 44 m² in an exceptional location in…
$149,443
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 8
A fully renovated and modernly equipped one-bedroom apartment of 54 m², with an additional 8…
$181,143
5 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Family House in the Village of Krimovica Spacious three-story home, each floor …
$283,036
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/4
Excellent two-bedroom apartment for sale near the sea and the beach in Petrovac. Just 100 me…
$294,357
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Very cozy apartment of 44m2 (actually more than m2) on the 2nd floor in Babovica zgrade (Ily…
$107,554
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
For sale apartment ID 4072 with 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, with sea views from the living room. …
$362,286
1 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
Sale Przno No. 7050. Urgent sale!!! 1 bedroom, 47 m2, 3rd floor, new building with elevator.…
$198,125
2 bedroom house in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
House with an area of 73m2 in the village.Martiniichi, Danilovgrad. The house is located in …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4
For sale: One-bedroom apartment of 70.86 m² in a new residential and commercial building – B…
$264,514
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 6/9
The apartment has an area of 58m2 in Block 6, on the 6th floor in a building with an elevato…
$118,875
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
For sale: Commercial space of 41.77 m² in a new residential and commercial building – Budva,…
$153,972
