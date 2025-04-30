Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 184 m²
For sale is a villa in Herceg Novi, Baosici, area 184m2 on a plot of 708m2, 50 meters from t…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Floor 2/2
New modern 3-bedroom villa with a breathtaking sea view in Herceg Novi. Within the complex, …
$1,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Villa
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Area 235 m²
Villa 235 m2 Boka Kotorska Bay, Kostanjica - 1st line to the sea - Land area = 400 m2 -…
$887,344
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedroom villa in a gated complex above the exclusive Portonovi project.   In a closed …
$980,840
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/1
New modern villa with 3 bedrooms, a large plot, and a 2-car garage in Herceg Novi. The panor…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand new villa in quiet seaside village Dzenovici.   The villa has outdoor swimming poo…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go