UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Land
Herceg Novi
Lands for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Clear all
70 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The plot is located in Suscepan, 3 km from the sea Panoramic view, good surroundings Area 83…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The plots are located in Podi, Herceg Novi, 4 km from the sea Beautiful sea view that will n…
€34,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kumbor, Montenegro
1 150 m²
Land for sale with an area of 1150 m2, located in Kumbor, Herceg Novi. The construction of r…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Đenovići, Montenegro
Unveiling a truly remarkable opportunity in the beautiful municipality of Herceg Novi.…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
Great opportunity to acquire a project on the seafront! The residential building projec…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 200 m²
NUM 5212 A plot for sale in an urbanized area in the municipality of Herceg Novi with a wond…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Bijela, Montenegro
The plot is located in Bijela, about 1 km from the sea, with a beautiful view of the sea and…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
The plot with a total area of 26.717 m2 is located on the Lustica peninsula, Vucja Uvala. …
€2,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kumbor, Montenegro
3 768 m²
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The plot is located 3 km from the sea on the banks of a mountain stream Green quiet area for…
€50,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kumbor, Montenegro
For sale a plot of land with an area of 1150 m2, located in Kumbor, Herceg Novi. On the s…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Igalo, Montenegro
539 m²
NUM 1978 In the village of Igalo, Sutorina area, plot for sale about 6 kilometers from …
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
11 502 m²
NUM 2131 A plot with a total area of 11,502 m2 for sale in Mojdez, the district of Herceg …
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
38 868 m²
NUM 2251 In the town of Herceg Novi, Kuti area, there is a spacious plot for sale, about 3 k…
€585,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
277 m²
NUM 2569 Plot for sale on the second line in Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The plot with a tot…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
300 m²
NUM 2559 Land plot for sale in the village of Njivice, near the city of Herceg Novi…
€55,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
669 m²
NUM 3092 Plot for sale in the Mokrine region, near the town of Herceg Novi. The plot h…
€55,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
790 m²
NUM 3184 Land for sale in the area of Bijela, near the city of Herceg Novi. The tot…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
660 m²
NUM 3182 Land for sale in the area of Bijela, near the city of Herceg Nvoi. The total area o…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
785 m²
NUM 3183 Land for sale in the area of Bijela, near the city of Herceg Nvoi. The total are…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
920 m²
NUM 3181 Land for sale in the area of Kumbor, near the town of Herceg Nvoi. The…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Đenovići, Montenegro
1 075 m²
NUM 3121 Land for sale in the area of Djenovici, near the city of Herceg Nvoi. The tot…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 677 m²
NUM 3090 Plot for sale in Sutorina, near the town of Herceg Novi. The plot with a total area…
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 145 m²
NUM 3236 Land for sale in Kumbor, near the town of Herceg Novi. The plot area is 1145 m2. Th…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Igalo, Montenegro
558 m²
NUM 3566 Plot for sale in Topla, Herceg Novi. The plot with an area 558 m2 is locate…
€137,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Igalo, Montenegro
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mojdez, Montenegro
4 261 m²
Large plot with beautiful sea views for sale in Mojdez, a peaceful village about 20 minute d…
€228,350
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
300 m²
Land plot with sea views for sale situated ina small village just above Rose on Lustica peni…
€47,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Igalo, Montenegro
600 m²
Urbanized plot of land with sea views for sale in Mojdez, Herceg Novi - Montenegro.The plot …
€78,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL