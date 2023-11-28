Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Berane Municipality, Montenegro

Apartment in Seoce, Montenegro
Apartment
Seoce, Montenegro
Area 78 000 m²
NUM 4513 We present to your attention a unique opportunity to become the owner of an apar…
€70,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Seoce, Montenegro
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Seoce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1
For sale, a spacious and bright two-bedroom apartment in a complex with a swimming pool in a…
€157,000
Close
3 room apartment in Seoce, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Seoce, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, located in a quiet area of Seoce, Prievor. Each room has a terra…
€108,000
5 room house in Seoce, Montenegro
5 room house
Seoce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 362 m²
NUM 5203 For sale a two-story house with a sea view. The house is located in a quiet neigh…
€740,000
4 room house in Seoce, Montenegro
4 room house
Seoce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
NUM 4928 A plot with a house for sale, located 2,500m fr om Jaz beach and about 3,000m f…
€225,000
