Seaview Cottages for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Cottage 3 bedrooms in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Stari Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Modern house for sale in Bartula, Bar, Montenegro #d-87📏 Features:Area: 160 m2Floors: 2 fl…
$315,160
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House for sale in the village of Uteha, Bar Riviera. House of 155m2 is located on a plot …
$182,540
