Apartments for sale in Ropazu novads, Latvia

4 properties total found
5 room apartment in Sunisi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 238 m²
Floor 1/2
$566,226
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Upesciems, Latvia
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Upesciems, Latvia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 2/2
The property has been carefully used and maintained. High-quality and elegantly furnished ho…
$481,205
1 room apartment in Sauriesi, Latvia
1 room apartment
Sauriesi, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/6
A very economical and warm 32.7 m² one-room apartment in a quiet suburban village with excel…
$49,773
4 room apartment in Zakumuiza, Latvia
4 room apartment
Zakumuiza, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/4
$159,367
Properties features in Ropazu novads, Latvia

