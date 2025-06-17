Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Riga, Latvia

7 properties total found
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious private house in Riga is offered for long-term rent!The house is located on a coz…
$1,416
per month
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
$3,562
per month
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
$3,238
per month
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
House 65 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 65 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 65
Area 2 640 m²
Number of floors 6
The building, 15 Peldu Street, located in the very center of Riga, was built in 1986 during …
$17,131
per month
2 room house in Riga, Latvia
2 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
All-Inclusive – A Modern and Comfortable Lifestyle! A modern cottage for rent in Riga’s deve…
$1,414
per month
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 1 384 m²
Number of floors 3
An exclusive and refined private house in Darzciems is offered for rent.On the ground floor …
$3,146
per month
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 388 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant, fully equipped private house with large space, well-groomed and green garden. The t…
$2,719
per month
