  Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Jurmala
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Jurmala, Latvia

57 properties total found
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive house which is located in the prestigious area of Jurmala, Lielupe, 350 meters awa…
$7,578
per month
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
renovated house, all city communications, modern refurbishment, fireplace, independent heati…
$3,248
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/3
$2,629
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
fully furnished, exclusive furniture, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture, fireplace, sauna…
$4,330
per month
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, all city communications, fully furnished, built-in furniture, fireplace, floor…
$2,923
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Row house in the dune zone is being offered for rent. Completely new house. It is located in…
$1,624
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
all city communications, row house, exclusive finishing in a modern style, fully furnished, …
$2,273
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
Сдается удобный и просторный 2-ух этажный дом 200 м2. В доме 5 спален, 3 санузла, оборудова…
$6,940
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, all city communications, exclusive finishing in a modern style, modern refurbi…
$8,150
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 3
all city communications, exclusive finishing in a classic style, panoramic windows, fully fu…
$3,248
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Courtyard house, closed territory, parking place, balcony, terrace, sauna, isolated rooms, w…
$3,155
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture, parking in the yard, internet, satell…
$1,675
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive house is located in the most prestigious area of Jurmala - Lielupe, 200 meters fro…
$7,866
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A house with a large area in the very center of Jurmala - Majoros is offered for long time r…
$2,010
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
all city communications, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture, fireplace, w…
$2,167
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive, two-storey house located in the center of Jurmala - in Dzintari, 200m away from t…
$6,501
per month
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
A house in Jurmala, Bulduri is being offered for rent. The house is located on the second li…
$2,360
per month
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern house with complete furnishing in the quiet area of Jurmala, in Melluzi, just 100 m…
$5,024
per month
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
Equipment - computer,TV,refridgerator,washing machine,dish-washing machine,electric range,mi…
$3,786
per month
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 495 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive, classical style house located in Lielupe, dune zone. In the house there are 4 bed…
$5,413
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern house located in a quiet place in Dzintari is being offered for rent. The house is …
$4,330
per month
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 830 m²
We offer a wonderful new house for rent in 2020. The house is located in Jurmala in a won…
$22,813
per month
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
renovated house, all city communications, exclusive finishing in a classic style, fully furn…
$3,789
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, all city communications, exclusive finishing in a modern style, modern refurbi…
$3,248
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, all city communications, fireplace, well-kept area, landscape gardening, 1 car…
$1,563
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
all city communications, fully furnished, fireplace, independent heating, well-kept area, 2 …
$3,789
per month
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 621 m²
Floor 1/2
Buy this facilityRent this property for summer rentalWe offer for rent an exclusive resident…
$14,258
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious house, located in a quiet location in Jurmala, Asari. High-quality finishing, only …
$2,977
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
all city communications, panoramic windows, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furn…
$5,954
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive villa by the sea in Asari available for rent!The house with an area of ​​525 m2 is…
$6,491
per month
Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

