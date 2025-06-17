Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Riga, Latvia

80 properties total found
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
- A modern and stylish loft-style apartment is available for long-term rent in one of Riga's…
$1,196
per month
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 3
For rent an exclusive apartment located near to the Freedom Monument.  Absolutelly new apart…
$2,884
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/4
For rent, a fully equipped apartment in a renovated building, next to the center, only 1.5 k…
$791
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 6/6
We rent out a warm, cozy, bright studio apartment in the prestigious historical center of Ri…
$544
per month
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer a fully furnished 3-room apartment in the new project Kern Residences + parking. Th…
$2,289
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/6
We rent a 2-room light, warm, cozy apartment in a Riga center of Riga Riga on Zaubes Street.…
$514
per month
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Floor 3/7
$3,433
per month
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 3
$3,407
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 5/5
A spacious three-room apartment is offered for rent in the Quiet Center of Riga. The apartm…
$3,117
per month
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer for rent a partially furnished 4-room apartment located on Gertrūdes Street, in a p…
$1,248
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
We rent a 3-room apartment in the center of Riga.The apartment has a well-thought-out layout…
$511
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 9
new building, all city communications, modern refurbishment, panoramic windows, fully furnis…
$1,260
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/4
$820
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 8/9
Exclusive Deluxe-class apartments with a spacious terrace and panoramic windows. The apartme…
$1,248
per month
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 3
new building, all city communications, exclusive finishing in a classic style, well-kept are…
$1,835
per month
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 4
renovated house, all city communications, exclusive finishing in a modern style, built-in ki…
$2,593
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment only after renovation. Living studio type with kitchen area and separate bedroom.T…
$1,360
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
For rent by the day, a fully equipped apartment in a renovated building, next to the center,…
$53
per month
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 7/7
For rent a bright and spacious loft-type 3-room apartment in a renovated building in the cen…
$1,705
per month
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/6
A three-room apartment in the centre of Riga is offered for long-term rent. The apartment i…
$1,103
per month
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/4
For rent by the day, a fully equipped apartment in a renovated building, next to the center,…
$48
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/6
We rent a spacious, bright and warm 2-room apartment (2 isolated rooms) in the Center on Tal…
$462
per month
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 5
new building, all city communications, exclusive finishing in a modern style, panoramic wind…
$1,573
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 6/7
-A two-room apartment with a balcony is available for rent in the new rental project "Cēsu T…
$822
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/7
This beautiful 68 square meter 2-bedroom apartment with two balconies is part of a brand-new…
$936
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/4
For rent by the day, a fully equipped apartment in a renovated building, next to the center,…
$54
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/6
For rent: Renovated apartment in a unique and historic building at 18 Elizabetes Street, loc…
$1,535
per month
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
An exclusive apartment in the quiet part of the city, in the prestigious embassy district is…
$1,678
per month
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 13
A new apartment in the center of Riga, in the "SKANSTES VIRSOTNES" project, is offered for l…
$1,573
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
new building, plastic windows, all city communications, modern refurbishment, panoramic wind…
$839
per month
