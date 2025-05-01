Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Jurmala, Latvia

79 properties total found
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Floor 3
new building, all city communications, modern refurbishment, "smart house", fully furnished,…
$2,706
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 2
new building, all city communications, modern refurbishment, panoramic windows, fully furnis…
$1,190
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
new building, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture, floor heating, independ…
$1,163
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
new building, all city communications, modern refurbishment, built-in kitchen, built-in furn…
$1,340
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Floor 3
Spacious apartment located in the center of Jurmala near forest park "Dzintari". High qualit…
$2,546
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
all city communications, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture, well-kept ar…
$770
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 1
A new apartment is offered for long-term rent in the new project "ELEGIA", which is located …
$1,451
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Floor 3
renovated house, all city communications, modern refurbishment, fireplace, parking in the ya…
$1,083
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Floor 1
For both long-term and short-term rent, an apartment in a new complex in the center of Jurma…
$4,114
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
new building, exclusive finishing in a modern style, "smart house", fully furnished, exclusi…
$2,456
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
new building, all city communications, fully furnished, exclusive furniture, built-in kitche…
$1,299
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/3
new building, panoramic windows, "smart house", floor heating, secured area, well-kept area,…
$1,623
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
new building, all city communications, modern refurbishment, fully furnished, built-in kitch…
$650
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Floor 3
Spacious apartment located in the center of Jurmala near forest park "Dzintari". High qualit…
$2,167
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 4
For summer rent a spacious three-room apartment 50 meters from the sea in Majori!The apartme…
$1,675
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
An apartment in Dzintari is being offered for longterm rent. The apartment consists of a spa…
$830
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
new building, all city communications, "smart house", fully furnished, exclusive furniture, …
$2,598
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/2
Other apartments available in this house. Courtyard house, New building, closed territory, …
$2,524
per month
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
An apartment is offered for long-term rent in the center of Jurmala, in Dzintari, in the pro…
$1,949
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor 3
Spacious apartment located in the center of Jurmala near forest park "Dzintari". High qualit…
$2,275
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
An exclusive apartment located in Jurmala, Bulduri is being offered for rent. In the apartme…
$2,782
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
5 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
new building, all city communications, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture…
$3,789
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
new building, all city communications, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture…
$1,950
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Floor 2
new building, exclusive finishing in a modern style, panoramic windows, exclusive furniture,…
$3,908
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
new building, all city communications, modern refurbishment, fully furnished, exclusive furn…
$1,732
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
modern refurbishment, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture, parking in the …
$920
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Floor 3
new building, all city communications, panoramic windows, "smart house", fully furnished, ex…
$7,361
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 26 m²
Floor 2
For rent two-room apartment in the very center of Jurmala – Majori!The loft-style apartment …
$670
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
An exclusive 2 room apartment in Jurmala in Dzintari is being offered for rent. The apartmen…
$1,297
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
A spacious and bright apartment by the sea in Lielupe is available for long-term rent!The ap…
$1,228
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu

