Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Apartment
  5. Terrace

Monthly rent of flats and apartments Terraced in Latvia

Riga
90
Jurmala
79
Marupes pagasts
11
Marupe
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer for rent a spacious apartment in a new project in the heart of Jurmala, literally 2…
$13,014
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go