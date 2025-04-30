Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Marupe
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Marupe, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House 17 rooms in Marupe, Latvia
House 17 rooms
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 17
Area 591 m²
Floor 3/3
Transport links: final 25 buses 300 m from the house, minibuses; by car 5 min drive to Spice…
$597,877
Leave a request
6 room house in Marupe, Latvia
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
$372,969
Leave a request
House in Marupe, Latvia
House
Marupe, Latvia
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 3
$577,839
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Marupe, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go