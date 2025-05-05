Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Limbazu novads
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Limbazu novads, Latvia

Skultes pagasts
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house in Skulte, Latvia
5 room house
Skulte, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
Well-maintained 2-storey private house in the center of Jurmala and only 100 meters from the…
$945,554
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Limbazu novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go