Residential properties for sale in Latgale, Latvia

13 properties total found
9 room house in Daugavpils, Latvia
9 room house
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 99
Area 3 300 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel is located in one of the most peaceful and quiet places of the city of Daugavpils,…
€1,61M
5 room house in Rezekne, Latvia
5 room house
Rezekne, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€995,000
4 room apartment with elevator in Krāslava, Latvia
4 room apartment with elevator
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 194 m²
Floor 3/3
€320,000
4 room apartment with elevator in Krāslava, Latvia
4 room apartment with elevator
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/3
€250,000
5 room house in Daugavpils, Latvia
5 room house
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
€310,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator in Krāslava, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/4
€216,000
5 room house in Daugavpils, Latvia
5 room house
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 2
€449,000
3 room apartment with yard in Daugavpils, Latvia
3 room apartment with yard
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
€149,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Rezekne, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Rezekne, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/7
€259,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Rezekne, Latvia
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Rezekne, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/7
€250,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Daugavpils, Latvia
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Bright and spacious apartment for sale in Jurmala. The main advantage is the location of the…
€180,000
6 room house with Bedrooms in Krāslava, Latvia
6 room house with Bedrooms
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale in a quiet part of Dzintari, to the sea and concert hall Dzintari 15 minutes …
€420,000
5 room apartment with Bedrooms in Vilaka, Latvia
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
Vilaka, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale beautiful stylish apartment with five bedrooms in a renovated house on Baznicas str…
€255,000
Property types in Latgale

apartments
houses

Properties features in Latgale, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
