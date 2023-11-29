Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Latgale
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Latgale, Latvia

5 properties total found
9 room house in Daugavpils, Latvia
9 room house
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 99
Area 3 300 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel is located in one of the most peaceful and quiet places of the city of Daugavpils,…
€1,61M
5 room house in Rezekne, Latvia
5 room house
Rezekne, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€995,000
5 room house in Daugavpils, Latvia
5 room house
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
€310,000
5 room house in Daugavpils, Latvia
5 room house
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 2
€449,000
6 room house with Bedrooms in Krāslava, Latvia
6 room house with Bedrooms
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale in a quiet part of Dzintari, to the sea and concert hall Dzintari 15 minutes …
€420,000
Mir