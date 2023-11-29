Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Latgale, Latvia

4 room apartment with elevator in Krāslava, Latvia
4 room apartment with elevator
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 194 m²
Floor 3/3
€320,000
4 room apartment with elevator in Krāslava, Latvia
4 room apartment with elevator
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/3
€250,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator in Krāslava, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/4
€216,000
3 room apartment with yard in Daugavpils, Latvia
3 room apartment with yard
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
€149,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Rezekne, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Rezekne, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/7
€259,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Rezekne, Latvia
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Rezekne, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/7
€250,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Daugavpils, Latvia
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Bright and spacious apartment for sale in Jurmala. The main advantage is the location of the…
€180,000
5 room apartment with Bedrooms in Vilaka, Latvia
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
Vilaka, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale beautiful stylish apartment with five bedrooms in a renovated house on Baznicas str…
€255,000
