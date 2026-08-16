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Residential properties for sale in Rezekne, Latvia

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4 properties total found
9 room house in Rezekne, Latvia
9 room house
Rezekne, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 600 m²
Floor 3/3
Near the Baltezera - Lake ( White Lake ) there is a breathtaking family chalet with a pleasa…
$1,17M
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5 room house in Rezekne, Latvia
5 room house
Rezekne, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,05M
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2 room apartment in Rezekne, Latvia
2 room apartment
Rezekne, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/7
$262,654
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3 room apartment in Rezekne, Latvia
3 room apartment
Rezekne, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/7
$272,109
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Properties features in Rezekne, Latvia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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