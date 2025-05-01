Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Dienvidkurzemes novads
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dienvidkurzemes novads, Latvia

Nicas pagasts
4
10 properties total found
House 14 bedrooms in Durbes pagasts, Latvia
House 14 bedrooms
Durbes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 667 m²
Floor 2/2
Līguti manor complex with a large park on the picturesque shore of Lake Durbe.The late class…
$293,225
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
House in Nicas pagasts, Latvia
House
Nicas pagasts, Latvia
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE PROPERTY ON THE BALTIC SEA COAST An exclusive opportunity to acquire a refined pri…
$1,03M
Leave a request
4 room house in Durbes pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Durbes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
$260,507
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Rucavas pagasts, Latvia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Rucavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
Guest house in Pape. The land plot is 0.91 hectares, 450 meters to the sea, on the plot is t…
$181,143
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Apartment 10 bedrooms in Kapsede, Latvia
Apartment 10 bedrooms
Kapsede, Latvia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 980 m²
Floor 2/2
A unique property to turn into a pearl - a mansion that draws attention with its simple eleg…
$180,011
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 room house in Grobina, Latvia
5 room house
Grobina, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 496 m²
$268,512
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Nicas pagasts, Latvia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Nicas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
Guest house on the sea side by the Liepāja-Klaipėda highway, the house is 330 m from the sea…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
House 14 rooms in Nicas pagasts, Latvia
House 14 rooms
Nicas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 14
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
Short - Unique opportunity to buy a profitable property, Choose arranged real estate with ad…
$926,075
Leave a request
6 room house in Grobina, Latvia
6 room house
Grobina, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
$334,099
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicas pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Nicas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
Hidden gem on the pristine Baltic Sea coast! Nestled in the charming fishermen village of Ju…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Dienvidkurzemes novads

houses

Properties features in Dienvidkurzemes novads, Latvia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go